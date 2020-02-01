New NXT Cruiserweight Champion to make 205 Live debut next week

The Irish Ace is coming to the land of the cruiserweights

At Worlds Collide, Angel Garza defended the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against three top competitors in a Fatal-4-Way match. Travis Banks, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, and Jordan Devlin all looked to cut Garza's reign short.

Sadly for the lovely luchador, that's exactly what happened. While he wasn't pinned in the match, Garza would lose his title to NXT UK's Jordan Devlin. The Irish Ace never backed down, proving that he truly was the best cruiserweight in the company.

With a legend like Travis Banks, a rising star like Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, and the man that knocked off Lio Rush, Angel Garza, Devlin managed to stay in the cut throughout the 12-minute brawl.

Tonight, the former champion picked up a dominant win over Tyler Breeze, who up to this point was undefeated on 205 Live. Immediately after the match, he screamed that he wanted his title back. Well, he may get his chance sooner rather than later.

The Irish Ace comes to 205 Live next week

It was revealed today on 205 Live that Jordan Devlin would be making his debut for the brand on February 7th. While we don't know what he's got planned or what GM Drake Maverick may have in store for him, it's easy to assume that Garza will look to settle some unfinished business.

Devlin has been building a strong fanbase over in NXT UK, as he's gone on to have MOTY candidates with guys like Tyler Bate and Finn Balor. He doesn't plan on changing that any time soon, so it's possible he'lll even give Garza a shot as soon as next week.

That being said, odds are we're going to see a No.1 contenders match between Garza and Tony Nese, two guys with some impressive wins over the past few weeks. If not them, Lio Rush is still looking to get his belt back.

There are a lot of matches fans are going to want out of Devlin now that he's joining 205 Live. Hopefully we see them sooner rather than later.