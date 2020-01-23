New NXT North American Champion crowned on tonight's episode of NXT

The NXT North American Championship

On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Keith Lee defeated Roderick Strong to become the new NXT North American Champion. This marks Lee's first championship win in the Black and Gold brand.

Keith Lee vs. Roderick Strong

Keith Lee earned himself the title opportunity after winning a Fatal 4-Way match two weeks ago on NXT. Lee defeated Dominik Dijakovic, Damian Priest, and Cameron Grimes to earn the right to challenge Undisputed Era's North American Champion, Roderick Strong.

However, last week on NXT, Strong and the rest of The Undisputed Era attacked Lee by targetting his knee. But, that did not faze The Limitless One as he later took out Strong and the rest of The Undisputed Era in the parking lot area and afterward stated that he would end the prophecy of The Undisputed Era.

Lee didn't back away from his claim as tonight he pushed The Messiah of The Backbreaker to his limit in a lengthy and physical match. Even though the UE interfered numerous times during Lee's match with Strong, the Leader of The Limitless Legion remained unfazed and in the end, put away Strong with the Big Bang Catastrophe in the middle of the ring for the win.