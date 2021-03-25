New NXT Tag Team Champions to be crowned at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver 

A week ago on WWE NXT, former Tag Team Champion Danny Burch suffered a legitimate shoulder injury when he and Oney Lorcan took on NXT Champion Finn Balor and Karrion Kross in a tag team match.

Burch and Lorcan were still NXT Tag Team Champions walking into that match, but the unfortunate injury forced NXT GM William Regal to vacate the titles on March 23.

Well, the titles won't stay vacant much longer as brand new NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned on Night One of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Legado del Fantasma will feature in a triple threat match for the newly vacated titles.

None of the three teams have been NXT Tag Team Champions before, but GYV held the NXT UK Tag Team Championships on one occasion.

This year's Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners MSK were set to face Lorcan and Burch for the titles. However, the plans were nixed when MSK's Wes Lee suffered a legitimate injury.

The future of the NXT Tag Team titles is set

Now that the match has been announced, the future of the NXT Tag Team titles is clear. The first night of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver already looks to be promising and the NXT Tag Team Championships match could very well be the main event.

Soon to be recognised as the next NXT tag team champions 🔜🔥 https://t.co/p0dzcJgc3M — Zack Gibson (@ZackGibson01) March 25, 2021

The NXT Universe will have to wait until April 7 to find out which team will walk out of the Capitol Wrestling Center as the new tag team champions.