New NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch to drop the title to 26-year-old star at No Mercy? It's not Tiffany Stratton

Becky Lynch was crowned the new NXT Women's Champion after she defeated Tiffany Stratton on Tuesday. Interestingly, The Man also came across another up-and-coming star before her match, Lyra Valkyria.

Before Becky Lynch competed against Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship, the former was greeted by fellow Irishwoman Lyra Valkyria. The Man praised the 26-year-old's win against Dana Brooke on the same show and mentioned their country was proud of her.

Valkyria then wished The Man good luck. Interestingly, this exchange could set up something for No Mercy. The 26-year-old has already locked horns with several main roster stars. Besides Brooke, she has also shared the ring with Rhea Ripley. On the upcoming episode of NXT, or even on RAW, the upstart could congratulate Lynch before eventually challenging her for the title.

NXT No Mercy will take place at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California, on September 30, 2023. Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker, and more have already been announced for the event. Valkyria could surprisingly defeat Lynch at the show to win her first major title.

Did Becky Lynch have doubts about becoming NXT Women's Champion?

Lyra in action against Rhea Ripley and Dana Brooke

Big Time Becks is one of the most accomplished superstars in WWE today. She has headlined WrestleMania and secured several titles. However, Lynch had not captured the NXT Women's Championship until recently.

Becky Lynch recently said that she began to believe she wouldn't ever capture the coveted gold.

"It has a great ring to it, doesn't it? The Grand Slam Man, here we go! Becky Balboa, we did it. Oh my goodness, this is wild. I've had 'Become NXT Women's Champion' on my goal list for the last 10, maybe 11 years. It's one of those things, 'Okay, I'm not in NXT, maybe it's never gonna happen.' And then Tiffany just started running her mouth too much, and here we freaking are. Can't say nothing is impossible no more."

Which top female superstar wants to face Lyra Valkyria in WWE?

Besides Becky Lynch, another top name who is impressed by Lyra Valkyria is Natalya. After facing many former champions like Ripley and Brooke, the upstart could square off with The Queen of Harts at some point.

Becky Lynch is now a Grand Slam Champion after her latest title victory in NXT. It remains to be seen who will step up to her ahead of No Mercy.

