The New Day has been together as a trio ever since they debuted as heels in 2014. Since then, the group has become one of the most popular acts in WWE history. Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods have a certain charisma with each other, something that isn't easy to find in professional wrestling.

In various pairings, The New Day are 12-time Tag Team Champions. Kingston and Woods even won the NXT Tag Team titles in December 2022. Big E on the other hand, has been out of action for a year with a neck injury. Some recent rumblings state that he could be coming back to TV. Whether that is to resume his wrestling career or for another reason remains to be seen.

The group has had all sorts of successes, but perhaps the best option is to finally disband the group. The Shield and Evolution didn't last forever, and the current dominant faction in WWE, The Bloodline, could be no more in the coming months.

When it comes to The New Day, here are four reasons why the group should split if Big E returns to action.

#4 They can all stand alone as singles stars

Kofi Kingston won the WWE Title at WrestleMania 35.

Big E has won both the WWE and Intercontinental Titles. Kofi Kingston has won the WWE, US, and IC titles. Xavier Woods won King of the Ring and each member of the New Day can hold their own on the mic.

Keeping the group together will still be successful, but fans haven't seen what each star can do outside of the group in today's WWE. They all started as singles stars, but their paths would be much different coming out of a longtime partnership.

There always comes a time for groups to go their separate ways, and if Big E does come back, perhaps they should all go down different paths. Each member can hold their own in the singles ranks as evidenced by past successes.

#3 The New Day has done all it can as a tag team

For the longest time, the two top teams in WWE were The Usos and The New Day. The Street Profits briefly joined the upper echelon as well, but The Usos have dominated the title scene for the last two years.

Before Jimmy and Jey's recent dominance, The New Day won 11 Tag Team Championships with various pairings. That spot as the Undisputed Tag Team Champs led to Kingston and Woods winning the NXT Tag Team belts late last year.

It would be the status quo if the trio remained intact and two of the members pursued tag titles. It's time for some stars to evolve their characters or try something new. The landscape of WWE has changed in a year, so perhaps it's time for The New Day to do the same if Big E is back wrestling.

#2 WWE has replenished the tag team division since Big E was injured

Legado Del Fantasma joined the main roster late last year.

Under Mr. McMahon, the tag divisions on RAW and SmackDown consisted of about four teams each. Unifying the titles decreased the number of teams that had a logical chance of winning the titles.

Alpha Academy, The New Day, The Street Profits, The Brawling Brutes, The Usos, and Judgment Day were among the main duos. Once Triple H assumed Creative duties after Mr. McMahon's retirement, the division added several new squads.

Imperium became whole again once Giovanni Vinci joined SmackDown. Hit Row and The Good Brothers were re-signed while Legado Del Fantasma was called up to SmackDown. The Viking Raiders were repackaged into a dangerous duo.

Those are four new teams that have joined the main roster since Big E was injured last year. The New Day could obviously still be a useful team, but the tag team landscape has greatly changed.

#1 Storylines can be written if members fight or go different paths

Xavier Woods is the last star to win King of the Ring.

Some of the best feuds are between former friends. The Shield's implosion was great, as was the feud between Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. The intense rivalry and emotion make the story even more compelling than the usual angle.

Big E, Woods, and Kingston haven't really faced each other much one-on-one. Kofi and Xavier almost faced off in the King of the Ring tournament, but Kingston didn't make the finals.

Battling each other would be an easy angle to write due to each star's mic skills. Woods would probably be the best as a heel since he hasn't had the level of singles success of Big E or Kofi.

The stars could also all pursue the same singles title if the group disbands. There are many more stories to tell with the New Day if Big E returns and the group breaks up.

