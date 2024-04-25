New romance and 3 more potential directions for Liv Morgan after coming so close to Women's World Championship on RAW

The latest edition of WWE RAW saw Liv Morgan lose out on winning the vacant Women's World Championship. She was one of the last two remaining superstars in a hard-fought Battle Royal, which ended with Becky Lynch emerging victorious.

Morgan was one of the top favorites to win the title, considering her involvement in Rhea Ripley having to vacate her title in the first place. Here, we look at four possible directions for Liv Morgan in WWE following another colossal loss.

#1 Challenge Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship

Liv Morgan was the last superstar that Becky Lynch eliminated to win the Women's World Championship. Morgan's loss at the Battle Royal means she has now ended three high-stakes matches as runner-up, including the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber bouts. Maybe WWE deemed it better that she win the title at a Premium Live Event after a convincing feud with Becky Lynch.

Lynch would be the biggest challenger for the title, owing to her history with Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. She could argue that The Man only has the title because she took Rhea Ripley out of the equation and forced her to relinquish the gold. Lynch did lose in her match against Mami at WrestleMania XL. An intense feud ending in a title change would do more to establish Liv Morgan as a dominant heel who promised to take everything from Rhea Ripley.

#2 Shocking move to SmackDown during Draft 2024

While many in the WWE Universe expect Liv Morgan in a massive feud with Rhea Ripley when Mami eventually returns from her injury, instead of having her chase the Women's World Championship, WWE could pull off an enormous swerve and move Morgan to SmackDown. She may get a new start as a top heel on the blue brand, where she chases different goals.

Liv Morgan is one of several superstars eligible for being picked on the first day of Draft 2024. She could be one of the top picks for the blue brand, increasing the possibility of new interesting storylines on a different roster. This would technically put a pause on a feud with Rhea Ripley, and WWE may address it only when the former champion returns.

#3 Romantic angle with Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan promised Rhea Ripley she would take everything away from her. Now that she has lost out on taking the Women's World Championship, Morgan may turn her attention towards Ripley's other prized possession - Dominik Mysterio. The two superstars crossed paths backstage on WWE RAW this week but didn't exchange words.

The creative team could book a scandalous romance between Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. They could manipulate each other, or there could be a shocking betrayal at play. Things would certainly be interesting if Morgan forced an alliance with Dominik on RAW.

#4 Liv Morgan targets The Judgment Day in Rhea Ripley's absence

Rhea Ripley going on a hiatus has left The Judgment Day on the verge of crumbling. There is evident tension between Damian Priest and the rest of the members of the heel faction. He disregarded Finn Balor and openly said he didn't need the faction.

Morgan has a shot at playing the devil's advocate, poisoning Dominik against the group and adding fuel to the fire. She wouldn't shy away from taking credit for destroying Rhea Ripley's family on RAW after putting her on the shelf and seeing success in her revenge tour.