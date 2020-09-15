New romantic angle teased on RAW, Angel Garza and Andrade engage in a backstage brawl

The WWE's breakup season continued on RAW as the alliance between Angel Garza, Andrade, and Zelina Vega could be done for good.

It all started with a backstage segment in which Angel Garza was seen flirting with Lana. Garza was trying to console a disturbed Lana, who was really annoyed with the fact that Micke James got a RAW Women's title shot when it should have been Natalya. Garza agreed with her argument before saying that Lana's passion for justice was intoxicating. He spoke about the fire in her eyes, and Lana blushed.

Garza's conversation with the Ravishing Russian was then interrupted by Zelina Vega and Andrade.

Vega ranted about how Garza was always distracted, and led to them losing many matches in recent weeks. Angel Garza was done with the blame game, and the tensions increased between the trio before Andrade stepped in.

Garza and Andrade argued as Zelina Vega tried to separate them. She gave up and said that she couldn't take it anymore before walking away.

A backstage brawl ensued between Angel Garza and Andrade as RAW cut to a commercial break.

Are Andrade and Angel Garza ready to feud with each other on RAW?

The backstage segment on RAW may have confirmed the beginning of a feud between Andrade and Garza. The split was a long time coming as WWE has gradually built up the friction between the tag team for the past few months.

Angel Garza has been pushed to be a ladies man. He never missed the opportunity to flirt around backstage with multiple women, including Charly Caruso and, most recently, Demi Burnett. Garza's exploits outside the ring have affected his partnership with Andrade.

The storyline had to get underway sooner rather than later, and it may finally be the time when we see the two Hispanic Superstars square off against each other in a potentially personal rivalry on Monday Night RAW. There is always a possibility of Zelina Vega getting them back on the same page for the umpteenth time; however, that may not happen this time.

Later on in the night, Vega would confront Asuka after the champion's title defense against Mickie James. Zelina claimed that she was ready for the RAW Women's title and the championship feud looks to be the direction moving forward while Garza and Andrade engage in a feud.