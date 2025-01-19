New self-proclaimed Tribal Chief to cost Roman Reigns 2025 Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match? Possible scenario analyzed

Roman Reigns will partake in the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event by entering the Men's Rumble match. The Original Tribal Chief, who now has the Ula Fala, will attempt to begin his journey to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship by winning the over-the-top-rope elimination bout.

While Reigns is a favorite heading into the contest, a new self-proclaimed Tribal Chief could enter the match and cost him a potential victory. On this week's SmackDown, Solo Sikoa returned for the first time since losing the Ula Fala. Upon his comeback, Sikoa silently walked away from the ring, sparking speculation that Jacob Fatu might soon declare himself the new Tribal Chief.

If this scenario unfolds, fans might witness The Samoan Werewolf entering the Men's Rumble match and eliminating Roman Reigns. Fatu's motive could be to seek revenge against Reigns for taking the Ula Fala from The Bloodline on RAW's Netflix premiere.

Trending

Expand Tweet

After eliminating the OTC from the Royal Rumble match, Jacob Fatu could challenge him on the Road to WrestleMania 41. This could set up a massive showdown at The Showcase of the Immortals. While Roman Reigns is currently expected to face CM Punk at 'Mania, nothing has been confirmed. This opens up the possibility for the company to pursue a storyline between Fatu and Reigns at The Show of Shows.

WWE could plant seeds for a major Roman Reigns match at Royal Rumble 2025

Beyond Roman Reigns' present storyline in WWE, the Triple H-led creative team could sow the seeds for a match between Reigns and Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2025. For those unaware, The Visionary has already announced his entry in this year's Rumble match.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins share a storied history, particularly due to their time together in The Shield. In the past, fans have seen Reigns eliminate his former ally from the Rumble match, adding another layer to their lengthy rivalry.

Expand Tweet

With both Reigns and Rollins entering the 30-man Royal Rumble match this year, there's a strong possibility that fans could witness another face-off between the two stars. Such a confrontation could plant the seeds for a future singles bout, as both men have unfinished business and have had heated interactions in the past.

It will be fascinating to see how the Men's Rumble match plays out at Royal Rumble 2025. The Original Tribal Chief and The Visionary will both aim to secure a victory and punch their ticket to 'Mania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback