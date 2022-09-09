New stable formed, unbeatable tag team united - 5 potential directions for Shayna Baszler on WWE SmackDown

Shayna Baszler will likely be in a nasty mood come WWE SmackDown. While the mixed-martial artist is a superstar who other wrestlers should generally avoid, the roster should be more cautious than ever around her on Friday.

At Clash at the Castle, The Queen Of Spades challenged Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The rivalry between the two was built up on SmackDown for weeks, with Shayna Baszler clearly the favorite going into the clash. Baszler regularly got the better of Liv heading into the major stadium show.

Despite the former MMA star's dominance, The Queen Of Spades couldn't keep Liv down. After a hard-fought bout, The Miracle Kid was able to pin Shayna Baszler without controversy.

Fans are now looking ahead and wondering what direction Shayna Baszler will go following her major loss. After spending a lot of time in seemingly unimportant and inconsequential roles under the prior leadership of the company, fans are hopeful that Baszler won't fall back into obscurity.

What will Shayna do now that she lost to Liv Morgan at the Clash at the Castle event? Will The Queen Of Spades continue her pursuit towards gold? Or perhaps she'll form a dominant alliance?

Below are 5 potential directions for Shayna Baszler on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Shayna Baszler may once again have to climb from the bottom on WWE SmackDown

Shayna Baszler

There's no denying it and there was no controversy behind it. At WWE Clash at the Castle, Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler. The Queen Of Spades may claim she took the SmackDown Women's Champion too lightly, but she was still the loser at the end of the day.

Shayna's loss likely means that Liv Morgan will move on to a new challenger. While her next opponent remains unclear, a new challenger means Baszler is at the back of the line.

If The Queen Of Spades wants to be in title contention in the future, she may have to work her way back up the ladder. Thankfully, the former NXT Women's Champion is extremely capable. If the opposition is put in front of her, she'll likely mow them down and make her way back to title contention quickly.

#4. She could potentially feud with Ronda Rousey

At one point in time, Shayna Baszler was best friends with Ronda Rousey. The two were part of the Four Horsewomen of MMA alongside Jessamyn Duke and AEW's Marina Shafir. All four mixed-martial artists broke into professional wrestling and shared the common bond of MMA.

However, things may no longer be well between the two friends. On SmackDown last month, Shayna Baszler was prepared to sign a contract before her clash against Liv Morgan. Before she could come out to the ring, however, a suspended Ronda Rousey appeared in front of the crowd instead. The Baddest Woman On The Planet talked trash and hurt a security guard before heading out of the arena.

On Ronda's way out, she was confronted by Shayna. The Queen Of Spades questioned Rousey's actions, telling her to play by the rules. The former SmackDown Women's Champion then mentioned Shayna used to be a killer before storming off.

While the two haven't interacted on-screen since, there was a clear animosity between the two stars. Are they still friends? Could a new feud be developing? For many, Baszler-Rousey is a dream match. A clash between the two could be a headliner at an upcoming premium live event.

#3. The Queen of Spades could potentially form a faction

Factions are taking over the SmackDown, RAW, and NXT rosters. The red brand has Damage CTRL, a Bianca Belair led trio, Judgment Day, and several other units. NXT has Gallus, Diamond Mine, The Tony D'Angelo Family, and Toxic Attraction. Meanwhile, the blue brand has Imperium, Hit Row, The Bloodline, and Maximum Male Models.

Following Baszler's loss at Clash at the Castle, she may shift her focus from being a solo competitor into leading a faction. WWE SmackDown is home to several underrated and underutilized stars who could be perfect for the potential group.

Shotzi is arguably the most underutilized female superstar in the company. Sonya Deville is close to breaking out as a top level superstar, but she's yet to fully make it to the top. Xia Li is another underrated female talent. If The Queen of Spades managed to unite the aforementioned talent, they could dominate the women's division on SmackDown and in WWE as a whole.

#2. Shayna may form a tag team with Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

While Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler did have the confrontation mentioned earlier on this list, there's no guarantee that the two are no longer friends. People argue and friends fight, that's just how life works. The two may not necessarily be on bad terms.

In fact, it could be argued that Ronda's words were motivating to Shayna. Following Rousey's claim that Baszler used to be a killer, the challenger showed more aggression than she had in quite some time. The Baddest Woman On The Planet may have just been giving her friend tough love.

If the two former MMA stars are on good terms, they may choose to form a tag team. The mixed-martial artists are both two of the most fierce superstars on the roster. As a duo, they may prove to be unstoppable. Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez are the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, but they may not hold the titles for long if the Horsewomen unite.

#1. She could continue to pursue Liv Morgan and the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan

Shayna Baszler may have lost to Liv Morgan at Clash at the Castle, but The Miracle Kid didn't win the bout with ease. The Queen Of Spades vs. the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion was arguably both superstars' best match on the main roster.

Their bout was physical and highly competitive. While Liv ultimately came out of the match with the win, the result could have gone either way. If the two have a rematch in the future, Morgan retaining her title is far from a guarantee.

The Queen Of Spades may continue her pursuit of the title in the coming weeks. If Adam Pearce and other members of WWE management believe she deserves another crack at the gold, a major rematch could be held. There's also a chance that Shayna could win some kind of number one contender match just as she did to earn her previous bout with The Miracle Kid.

What will Shayna Baszler do next on WWE SmackDown following her loss to Liv Morgan at Clash at the Castle? The talented star can continue to pursue the title, she may form a tag team, or do something else entirely. Regardless of where she goes, The Queen of Spades will leave a path of destruction behind her.

What do you think Shayna Baszler will do next on WWE SmackDown? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

