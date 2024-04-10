New stable, huge unification match, and more - 4 directions for Bayley as WWE Women's Champion following WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania 40 was a massive event that took place this past weekend. The show featured numerous big-time bouts, including several world championship matches and even a Six-Pack Ladder Match.

Arguably the match of the weekend took place on WrestleMania Sunday. Then-Women's Champion IYO SKY put her belt on the line against her former Damage CTRL partner Bayley. The two put on a stellar bout.

Courtesy of a heated feud, a hot crowd, and their incredible talent, the two women truly created a classic. In the end, however, only one performer could win. The Role Model defeated The Genius of the Sky in what was Bayley's first-ever singles match at WrestleMania.

Now that The Role Model is the reigning Women's Champion and has defeated her foe on the biggest stage, it is time to ponder what might come next. This article will take a look at a handful of different directions the talented Bayley could take in the coming weeks and months. What might The Role Model do following WrestleMania 40?

Below are four directions for Bayley as WWE Women's Champion following WrestleMania 40.

#4. She could continue her feud with Damage CTRL

The story of Bayley and Damage CTRL has been one of the most interesting that WWE has produced in many years. Aside from The Bloodline saga, it has likely been the best angle that the Stamford-based promotion has done.

The very basis of the story saw Bayley create Damage CTRL in 2022. Over time, however, she lost control of the stable and was eventually betrayed. This led to Bayley battling and defeating IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40 for the WWE Women's Championship.

In theory, the big win could spell the end of their rivalry. However, that may not be the case. Bayley could continue her feud against the heel group. Now that she is a champion, the entire stable may be more focused on taking her out than ever before. Can The Role Model withstand an onslaught from four top stars? Only time will tell.

#3. Bayley could wrestle against a heel Bianca Belair

Bayley's babyface turn has been quite fun to watch because of how others react to it. In the Triple H era of WWE, a babyface turn does not automatically mean everybody accepts the talent who is suddenly good and that logic has applied to The Role Model.

Bianca Belair, for example, still shows a lot of resentment towards Bayley. The Role Model and Damage CTRL have been a constant thorn in the side of The EST for nearly two years now and the latter would not accept a babyface Bayley so soon. Some WWE fans believe Bianca has been borderline heelish in her refusal to accept Bayley could change.

The teasing could mean that Belair is indeed turning heel. If she does become a villain on the main roster for the first time, The EST could renew her rivalry with Bayley, but this time with flipped alignments. This could kick off as soon as on SmackDown this week.

#2. She could have a unification match with Rhea Ripley

While Bayley is the new WWE Women's Champion, she is far from the only female performer to hold gold in the Stamford-based company. The Kabuki Warriors hold the Women's Tag Team Championship, Roxanne Perez is the NXT Women's Champion and Rhea Ripley holds the Women's World Championship.

Ripley is a fighting champion in the Stamford-based company today following big-time losses by Roman Reigns and Gunther at WrestleMania 40. Given that Bayley just ended one major title reign, she could hope to do the same with another.

The Role Model could clash with The Eradicator of The Judgment Day to unify the titles. While this could be bad for the division as a whole, it would make whoever the champion ends up being undoubtedly the top star in the Stamford-based company.

#1. Bayley could create a new faction in WWE

As noted, it was Bayley who created the Damage CTRL faction. Following an injury, she returned at SummerSlam 2022 alongside her then-friends Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. IYO was a regular on NXT and Dakota had been released by WWE months prior.

Everybody knows now that Damage CTRL consists of Asuka, Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai. Meanwhile, Bayley is seemingly on her own. If The Role Model is smart, however, she may decide to counter her former stable by forming a new one.

Naomi and Jade Cargill are the smart bets as to who she could link up with, but there are other intriguing options. For example, Bayley could unite with NXT Superstars such as Roxanne Perez and an injured Cora Jade given both have been under her wing. Indi Hartwell switching brands to unite with The Role Model seems plausible too.

