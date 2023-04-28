Triple H claimed the upcoming 2023 WWE Draft would "change the game" forever for fans. It starts this Friday on SmackDown and will continue the following Monday on RAW.

A few big names will likely change homes and a few new faces from NXT will join the main roster. Could an injured star like Big E or Randy Orton make a shocking return?

While some Champions might change brands, a lot of other things need to be done in this year's Draft. Here are four things that WWE should accomplish with the 2023 WWE Draft.

#4. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley - Send two of RAW's three major stars to SmackDown

Rollins and Rhodes could both represent either brand as Champion.

Ever since returning to WWE, Bobby Lashley has been on RAW. He's exhausted his feuds with Austin Theory, Omos, Brock Lesnar, and others. It's time to shift him to Friday nights where he can rely on his physical gifts against a new crop of opponents.

Like Lashley, Seth Rollins is a legitimate threat to Roman Reigns. Both are former multi-time champions but haven't received another chance due to Reigns' overstuffed title run.

The Tribal Chief will probably stay on SmackDown, so two potential stars who could dethrone him should move to Friday nights. One of the Undisputed titles is still the blue Universal belt, so it would seem weird on RAW.

Rhodes' story began with trying to win a major WWE Championship, so he still has unfinished business with Reigns. Any of those three men would be instant threats. The third performer could stay on RAW and be in the World Heavyweight title picture.

#3. Promote NXT stars who are ready for the WWE main roster

The former NXT Tag Team Champs are ready-made characters for the main roster.

This year's WWE Draft should once again involve stars from NXT. With a brand split in 2016, Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss, Carmella, and Nia Jax all joined the main roster. All but Jax proved to be ready for the bigger stage.

The same thing could very well happen again this year. Stars like Tyler Bate, Zoey Stark, and Pretty Deadly are more than ready for RAW or SmackDown. The same can be said for JD McDonagh, Roxanne Perez, and Ilja Dragunov.

Some, like Cora Jade, Tiffany Stratton, and the Creeds, need more seasoning. The Creeds need serious work on their promos, while Stratton and Jade need to fine-tune their characters and in-ring work. Stratton needs to integrate more wrestling moves into her athletic repertoire.

Jade missed many of her spots in her recent match against Lyra Valkyria. She didn't look quite ready for a promotion. Any of these names could be drafted, but some are more ready for the main roster than others.

#2. Achieve balance between the RAW and SmackDown Women's Divisions

This was a huge problem following the mass roster cuts of 2020-2022. SmackDown was essentially left with Charlotte Flair, Shayna Baszler, Sasha Banks, and Naomi as their top four stars.

Banks and Naomi left WWE, while Baszler has never been given a shot as a singles Champion. Ronda Rousey eventually returned to WWE and SmackDown. The roster was so unbalanced that a RAW star, Liv Morgan, won Money in the Bank and cashed in on Rousey.

The 2023 WWE Draft is the perfect opportunity to balance both women's divisions. Rhea Ripley will presumably be on SmackDown going forward, so stars like Iyo Sky, Becky Lynch, and any NXT stars can be a part of the roster.

That alone will help things. RAW has been loaded over the last two years, so it's time to spread the wealth of talent.

#1. Find a way to split the Undisputed Tag Team titles

If the non-Roman Reigns brand is getting its own major title, then the tag team belts should also be separated. Each brand should have its own set of championships, so whichever brand the Undisputed Champions are not going to should get tag team titles.

Should Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retain on Friday, they could offer to split the titles so other teams have the opportunities not afforded while the Usos held them.

Triple H or Adam Pearce could also ask them to relinquish the titles of the brand they aren't going to. Several tag teams could use a title run, like the LWO, Imperium, or Ricochet & Braun Strowman. Each brand should have its own titles for its roster.

