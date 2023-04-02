New Women's Tag Team Champions crowned at WWE NXT Stand and Deliver 2023

The women of WWE set new standards in the industry and opened doors for new opportunities, such as getting their tag team division. Today at NXT Stand and Deliver, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn won the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

After feuding for weeks on the developmental brand, it seemed like Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were going their separate ways. However, Dawn made Fyre turn heel, and the two aligned and formed a brand new tag team.

Meanwhile, Kiana James and Fallon Henley kept their differences aside and teamed up to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships at NXT Vengeance Day 2023.

However, there are a lot of unresolved issues between the now-former champions, which often causes them to not be on the same page. Today, the duo defended their titles against Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

In the end, James wanted to take the easy way out by attempting to use a foreign object. However, Henley wanted her teammate to do the honorable thing, which caused the challengers to capitalize and become the new WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

