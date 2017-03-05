NEW Wrestlefest XXI Results: Kurt Angle vs. Cody Rhodes, The Great Khali makes an appearance and more

The event featured the last match of Kurt Angle in the indie circuit.

NEW’s Wrestlefest event clocked a record attendance.

Northeast Wrestling’s latest event Wrestlefest XXI was recently held in Waterbury, Connecticut. The show was a sellout as it featured Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler, Ryback, The Great Khali and other reputed superstars.

The card contained a total of nine matches, including Angle’s final bout in the independent wrestling circuit prior returning to WWE. The results of the event have been provided below:

#1 Vinny Marseglia vs Travis “Flip” Gordon vs. “Big Bacon” Brad Hollister

This was a solid back-and-forth match to kick off the event. All the performers aptly showcased their respective talents throughout the match. The strength of Big Bacon, Marseglia’s charisma, and Gordon’s athletic abilities entertained the fans in attendance. In the end, Gordon pinned Hollister after a top-rope 450 splash.

Result: Travis Gordon defeated Brad Hollister and Vinny Marseglia

Last night I picked up a huge victory at @newwrestling1 #WrestleFestXXI with a picture perfect 450 Splash! pic.twitter.com/RsV3skFmEA — Travis "Flip" Gordon (@TheFlipGordon) March 4, 2017

#2 Adrenaline Rush (ACH and Tadarius Thomas) vs. The Battle Brothers (Chris and Anthony Battle)

This was another decent match where both the teams gave their it best to turn the match in their favour. The fans were supporting the Battle Brothers during the match and they were treated to a loud pop after they picked up the win.

Result: The Battle Brothers defeated Adrenaline Rush

#3 Wrecking Ball Legursky (with Marshall McNeill) vs. Donovan Dijak

McNeill hyped up the crowd with a marvellous introduction for the recent WWE Performance Centre tryout, Legursky.

Although this match wasn’t as good as the previous bouts, it didn’t fail to impress. Legursky pinned the Ring of Honor star Dijak following a Gorilla press into the World's Strongest Slam.

Result: Wrecking Ball Legursky defeated Donovan Dijak

#4 “Connecticut’s Hardcore Icon” Rob Zombie vs. Hanson

The fans were in full support of hometown wrestler, Zombie. Their constant support aided him to pin the former ROH Tag team Champion after a Chokeslam and snap DDT.

Result: Rob Zombie defeated Hanson