NXT New Year’s Evil: 5 finishes to Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the WWE NXT Championship

Finn Balor has held the WWE NXT Championship for over 110 days now, but he’s only defended it once. A jaw injury sustained in a match against Kyle O’Reilly at NXT TakeOver 31 kept both Superstars out of competition for a considerable amount of time.

But Balor will once again defend his title against O’Reilly, the same man who injured his jaw three months ago. The match will probably be even more physical this time around. The competitors have developed great chemistry in the ring together, and they’ve managed to make their rivalry more personal.

While O’Reilly has worked hard to earn both his NXT Championship shots, there are some Superstars who are trying to jump the line and get a chance at the gold. Pete Dunne and Karrion Kross are two men who have already tried to threaten the champion, and they could play a big part in Wednesday’s title match.

Regardless, fans are expecting Balor and O’Reilly to deliver another phenomenal bout after their Match of the Year performance at NXT TakeOver 31. With that being said, here's a look at five ways the rematch at NXT New Year’s Evil could come to an end.

#5 Karrion Kross destroys Finn Balor after his victory at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

Last week on WWE NXT, Karrion Kross sent a clear warning to both Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly. Kross won the NXT Championship from Keith Lee last year, but he was forced to relinquish the title due to an injury. Since his return, he has resumed his climb to the top of the ladder in NXT.

Kross is currently in a rivalry with Damian Priest, and these two Superstars will lock horns at NXT New Year’s Evil. Fans can expect Kross to continue his winning streak at the show and immediately turn his attention towards the NXT Champion.

During the match between Balor and O’Reilly, fans could end up watching the two men give it their all before Balor once again pins this member of The Undisputed ERA. But after the match, "The Herald of Doomsday" could appear and completely destroy "The Prince of NXT."

This progression will allow Balor to extend his reign as the NXT Champion, and it will immediately place him into another rivalry for the title. It’ll be tough for NXT to keep Kross out of the title picture for long, and he could get the chance to challenge Balor soon after he beats Priest.