Newest NXT call-up already done with Monday Night Raw

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 10 Nov 2019, 02:42 IST

Catalina was called up to neutralize the threat of Zelina Vega at ringside

A few weeks ago on Monday Night Raw, Catalina Garcia made her debut on the main roster so that she could help Sin Cara in his feud with Andrade and Zelina Vega.

Catalina was at ringside for his match against Andrade but actually debuted under the name Carolina. The following week, Catalina made her in-ring debut when she was part of a mixed tag team match alongside Vega and Andrade, but her team was on the losing end and it appears that this feud has now come to an end.

Dave Meltzer noted on the most recent episode of The Wrestling Observer that Catalina didn't travel to the United Kingdom alongside the rest of the WWE roster for last night's tapings in Manchester since the storyline has now come to an end.

Meltzer reported that Catalina had now returned to NXT following the feud since she is no longer needed on the main roster.

WWE proved that the storyline between Sin Cara and Andrade had come to a close at the tapings of Raw last night when Andrade faced off with Cedric Alexander and his winning streak continued.

It is unknown whwre this leaves Sin Cara since he was unable to defeat the former NXT Champion throughout their feud but it appears that when he resurfaces on WWE TV he will be alone since Catalina has now returned to the developmental brand.

Catalina was originally performing on NXT before she was a shock call up to the main roster to be Sin Cara's equalizer against the team of Andrade and Zelina Vega, but she wasn't enough to help see the Mexican star to victory.

Do you think Catalina will resurface on the main roster in the future? Have your say in the comments section below...