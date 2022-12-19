Newly crowned champion, imposing RAW superstar - 5 Bayley matches we need to see in WWE in 2023

Bayley is one of the most decorated athletes in WWE, especially among the women's division. She's held six titles while working for the company, including the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles for the first time ever. Bayley is also a Grand Slam Champion and the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion of all time.

While The Role Model has been incredibly successful, 2022 hasn't been a fruitful year for the former RAW Women's Champion. Bayley suffered an injury in the summer of 2021 and remained out of action until returning to television at SummerSlam 2022.

Since returning, Bayley has been a top star on RAW and SmackDown, but she's been unable to win gold despite challenging Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship on several occasions. The Role Model has been able to lead IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to championship success, however.

Despite struggling to win gold and missing over half of 2022, Bayley will surely make up for it in 2023 with major matches and moments. While there's a lot for her to do with the constantly expanding and evolving women's division, there are a handful of bouts we need to see in the coming year.

Below are five Bayley matches we need to see in WWE in 2023.

#5. Bayley and Rhea Ripley have never gone one-on-one

Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is a 26-year-old star who first began wrestling in 2013. She signed with WWE in 2017 and has since won championships on NXT UK, NXT, and Monday Night RAW. She's also a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day had a tough 2022. The year's first half was slow, although she joined Judgment Day. When she was seemingly ready to move on to a major RAW Women's Championship match, Ripley suffered a few medical setbacks. She's only recently returned to action.

While both Rhea and Bayley dealt with injuries in 2022, they're both healthy and ready to go heading into 2023. A match between two of the most talented women in the company feels like a no-brainer, especially given they've never battled one-on-one before.

#4. Ronda Rousey is the SmackDown Women's Champion

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is a 35-year-old superstar whose claim to fame before joining professional wrestling was in the world of combat sports, including the UFC. She joined WWE on a part-time basis beginning in 2018.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet had a very strong 2022. She won the Women's Royal Rumble Match after taking time off to have a child. Rousey then ultimately won the SmackDown Women's Championship twice throughout the year.

Bayley has attempted to defeat and dethrone Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship on a handful of occasions but continues to fail. It may be wise for her to target the SmackDown Women's Champion instead. The Rowdy One has had significant Premium Live Event matches with Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch, so a rivalry with Bayley feels inevitable.

#3. Roxanne Perez recently won the WWE NXT Women's Championship

Booker T and Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez is one of the youngest stars in WWE. At only 21 years old, she's already been wrestling for four years and trained for quite sometime before that. She joined World Wrestling Entertainment in early 2022.

Given that Perez is so young, fans may be surprised to hear about her incredible year. She debuted on NXT in 2022 and went on to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles with Cora Jade. The two vacated the titles due to a violent split-up between the two, but she's ultimately come out on top and even recently won the NXT Women's Championship.

The young Perez is open about the likes of Bayley, inspiring her to become a pro wrestler. A feud between the two will happen, and it will likely take place sooner rather than later. The only potential hold-up between the two battling within the next year is if WWE believes Roxanne is too young to call up. Either way, don't be surprised to see them clash.

#2. Liv Morgan is already chasing Damage CTRL

Liv Morgan first joined WWE in 2015. She grew up a wrestling fan and always hoped to break into the business. Once she was trained, Morgan competed on NXT and then later on both RAW and SmackDown.

The Miracle Kid had a great 2022. She started the year challenging for the RAW Women's Championship and later attempted to win tag team gold. While she came up short both times, Liv won the Money in the Bank briefcase and then cashed in on the same night to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Morgan is a beloved babyface, so a rivalry with the despised Bayley makes perfect sense. Given Liv is now teaming up with Tegan Nox and seemingly has issues with Damage CTRL, a one-on-one bout between The Role Model and The Miracle Kid could very well happen in 2023.

#1. Trish Stratus vs. Bayley is a dream match

Trish Stratus first began wrestling in 2000 after signing with WWE in 1999. She went on to great success, winning eight titles throughout her career. Trish was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

While the Canadian star retired from full-time competition in 2006, she occasionally returned for one-off bouts. Stratus battled Charlotte at SummerSlam 2019 in what may have been her final match. Still, she's teased coming out of retirement to wrestle Sasha Banks, so a return bout isn't out of the question.

Bayley and Stratus have a bit of history. The two had an in-ring, verbal confrontation not long after The Role Model returned from injury at SummerSlam 2022. They've also had verbal spats on Twitter. Given that Sasha Banks is seemingly done with World Wrestling Entertainment, Stratus coming out of retirement for a major match with Bayley could make a lot of headlines in 2023.

