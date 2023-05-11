Newly crowned WWE World Champion to be confronted with a massive threat in Saudi Arabia

Will the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion have a gigantic target on their back at Night of Champions?

Either Seth "Freakin" Rollins or a yet-to-be-determined SmackDown Superstar will be crowned the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions. It's yet to be announced how things will be handled if a SmackDown Superstar wins this championship that's designated for RAW.

But once a champion is crowned, their first challenger will likely show themselves sooner rather than later.

With Brock Lesnar currently scheduled to face Cody Rhodes in a match on the same show, one can't rule out The Beast Incarnate immediately throwing his name into the hat as a challenger for the new championship.

As long as Roman Reigns remains the Undisputed Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar can't challenge for that title. So it would make sense if he would go after a title he can actually win.

WWE @WWE Who should get the match with @WWERollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and why? Who should get the match with @WWERollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and why? https://t.co/6U3qlk15ns

Will Brock Lesnar be the first in line to challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship?

While Brock Lesnar is coming off of a loss at Backlash and could very well lose again at Night of Champions, it wouldn't be the first time that the company ignored someone's win-loss record in order to make a big match for a future premium live event.

If Seth "Freakin" Rollins becomes the new champion, he could square off against The Beast Incarnate again, as Rollins defeated Lesnar in two separate singles matches in 2019 to become the Universal Champion.

With Cody Rhodes still on a mission to get back to Roman Reigns, even if he secured a second win against Lesnar, it's safe to assume he wouldn't go after the new championship.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Two nights after losing to @CodyRhodes at #WWEBacklash , The Beast is unleashed on The American Nightmare. Two nights after losing to @CodyRhodes at #WWEBacklash, The Beast is unleashed on The American Nightmare.#WWERaw https://t.co/5cMajXuEdJ

Are you excited about the crowning of a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion in Saudi Arabia? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes