Newly formed faction to destroy The Judgment Day and take their titles? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day arrived on SmackDown just a week after they won tag team gold at Payback 2023. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio had a message for The Bloodline but soon found themselves face-to-face with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

The newly formed faction interrupted The Judgment Day’s post-match celebration. Lashley came face-to-face with Priest and told him they will take over SmackDown in the wake of The Bloodline’s downfall on the blue brand, seemingly confirming a future showdown with Balor and his group in the process.

Expand Tweet

The intense face-off might lead to an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between defending champions Balor & Priest and The Street Profits at a future premium live event, possibly October’s Fastlane.

As for Lashley, he might set his sights on the United States Championship or even make quick work of Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship. The All Mighty is no stranger to holding singles gold, and he might win it sooner than later.

WWE could even apply the free bird rule and have Lashley compete for the tag team titles alongside either one of the Profits. The former WWE Champion was seen staring a whole through Damian Priest while Ford and Dawkins confronted Balor and Dominik, respectively.

The Judgment Day were victorious during their WWE SmackDown match

The Judgment Day had a non-title tag team match against The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) on SmackDown tonight. Balor, Priest, and Dominik cut a pre-match promo that was interrupted by the Brutes.

Expand Tweet

Butch snapped Balor’s fingers to kick off the match. The Brutes put up a good fight against the tag team champions but were unable to get the decisive win. Balor picked up the win for his team with a coup de grâce.

After the match, the trio were confronted by Lashley and The Street Profits.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.