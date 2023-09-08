WWE Fastlane 2023: Full match-card predictions 

With Payback 2023 in the history books, the focus now shifts towards WWE's upcoming premium live event, Fastlane 2023. The spectacle is scheduled to emanate live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on October 7, 2023.

Much like Payback 2023, Roman Reigns is not likely to feature at the event. Nevertheless, WWE should put on a stacked card for the PLE.

On that note, let's dive into our match-card predictions for the show.

#6. The New Day vs. Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre at WWE Fastlane 2023

Monday's RAW saw Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle take on The Viking Raiders in a Tornado Tag Team match. While the babyfaces had a decent showing in the match, they succumbed to a loss due to Kofi Kingston inadvertently clocking Riddle with Trouble In Paradise.

Given how things unfolded, it seems we are headed towards a tag team match between The New Day and Matt Riddle & Drew McIntyre at Fastlane 2023. While Xavier Woods recently suffered an injury, he is expected to return soon.

Fans can expect Drew and Riddle to blame Kofi for their recent loss, laying down the breadcrumbs for a blockbuster tag match.

#5. Gunther (c) vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship

Gunther managed to successfully defend his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable on Monday's RAW. The Ring General has now become the longest-reigning IC champion in the history of WWE.

Given how successful his ongoing rivalry with Gable has been, the company could look to milk it until Fastlane 2023. Fans should expect another championship match between the pair at the upcoming PLE.

#4. John Cena vs. The Miz

As you may know, John Cena was the special guest referee for the LA Knight vs. Miz encounter at Payback 2023. However, The A-lister didn't like the 16-time world champion meddling with his business.

On the latest episode of RAW, Miz began interviewing an 'invisible' John Cena before laying him out with a Skull Crushing Finale. Given how things unfolded, it seems a feud between the former rivals could happen, leading to a potential clash at Fastlane.

#3. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley is involved in a heated rivalry with her real-life best friend, Raquel Rodriguez, on WWE's flagship show. The two have been at each other's throats for the last few weeks.

While Mami defeated Raquel at Payback, things are far from over between the two. Ripley will now defend her title against Rodriguez next week on RAW. However, fans should expect this match to end in chaos, resulting in WWE announcing a rematch at Fastlane 2023.

#2. Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens vs. The Judgment Day at Fastlane 2023

While Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens dropped their titles to Damian Priest and Finn Balor at Payback, it feels like things have just gotten started for the two teams.

Meanwhile, judging by how things unfolded this week on RAW, Zayn and KO could find an able partner in the likes of Jey Uso in their war against The Judgment Day.

The former Honorary Uce could be instrumental in uniting The Prizefighter and Jey. The trio could then go on to challenge the heel stable to a 3-on-3 tag match at the upcoming PLE.

#1. Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship

Following their match at Payback, Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Seth Rollins after the PLE went off the air. The duo then got involved in a physical altercation on the most recent episode of WWE RAW.

Given how things unfolded, it seems WWE is planning to prolong the feud between the two men at least until Fastlane 2023. While a potential rematch looks like a foregone conclusion at the event, it will be interesting to see if the company adds any stipulation to the encounter to spice things up.

Do you want to see a rematch between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

