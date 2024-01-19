Newly formed stable interviewed, Roman Reigns' return on a past SmackDown episode - 5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

Things are moving slowly for WWE Network and Peacock subscribers. While new programming will be arriving in mass soon courtesy of the impending Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, this past week and the upcoming weekend are not exactly setting the world on fire.

For example, the only upload added to the streaming on-demand platforms on Monday was a new edition of RAW Talk. Meanwhile, the prior week's episode of NXT became available on-demand for all subscribers who did not already have access to the video.

Wednesday was slightly busier courtesy of an episode of RAW from last month and a new edition of WWE's The Bump. Randy Orton and Carlito were featured on the interview program. Lastly, This Week In WWE returned with another new episode.

Meanwhile, five new full-length shows are set to arrive on-demand over the course of the weekend. This includes new in-ring action, an indie show from last year, and shows that recently aired elsewhere. What is set to arrive on the streaming platforms?

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will air a new episode

The SmackDown LowDown is back with another brand-new episode this weekend. The next edition of the series will become available on-demand at around 12 PM EST on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

For those unaware, the series features two hosts breaking down all of the action from Friday Night SmackDown the prior night. Matt Camp and Megan Morant are the current analysts on the program. Additionally, three interviews from the arena are spliced in.

Last week's episode of the series is available on-demand already, but the interviews can be seen in the video above. First, Santos Escobar, Humberto Carrillo, and Angel Garza were interviewed. The Unholy Union's Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre were next to talk. Lastly, Grayson Waller spoke about the happenings on the blue brand.

#4. WWE Main Event & #3. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will arrive on-demand

Two programs that recently aired elsewhere will be added to the archives of both the WWE Network and Peacock over the course of the weekend. These shows initially aired on other platforms but could not immediately arrive on demand due to contractual obligations with Hulu and FOX.

WWE Main Event from January 4, 2024, will be added to the archives on Saturday, January 20, 2024. The show opened with Bronson Reed battling against Akira Tozawa. Johnny Gargano vs. Ivar was the main event of the episode.

Friday Night SmackDown from December 22, 2023, will arrive on Sunday, January 21, 2024. This show featured another return of Roman Reigns, who was eagerly awaiting to see if he would be battling AJ Styles, LA Knight, or Randy Orton at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

#2. A new wXw Wrestling show is set to arrive on-demand

A new wXw Wrestling show will be added to the WWE Network and Peacock archives this weekend. wXw We Love Wrestling #51 will be made available on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at around noon EST.

This event initially took place back on October 21, 2023. Several months later, it will arrive on both streaming platforms. The card has nine matches, all of which will likely be on the WWE Network, and the Peacock version will arrive this weekend.

The typical stars of the Germany-based promotion will be on the card. This includes Axel Tischer, Ava Everett, Elijah Blum, Maggot, and Baby Allison, among others.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend in the usual time slot of 10 PM EST on Friday, January 19, 2024. This show airs immediately after SmackDown on FOX, but as a reminder, it is strictly on the live feed for Peacock subscribers. This is due to a two-week delay courtesy of WWE's deal with Hulu.

Three big-time matches have been confirmed for the developmental brand's secondary show. The main event will see Hank Walker and Tank Ledger take on No Quarter Catch Crew. It is not yet clear which two members of the group will be in action courtesy of the new Catch Clause, so both the fans and their opponents will have to wait until the show to find out.

The other two bouts on the show are also intriguing. Brooks Jensen, now going solo, will battle SCRYPTS of OTM. Lastly, Carlee Bright will take on the talented and impressive Jacy Jayne in Bright's NXT Level Up debut.

Are you excited about the announcement of the above-mentioned shows? Sound off in the comments section below!

