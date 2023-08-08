Newly turned star to surprisingly interfere in top match? - 4 possible finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus on WWE RAW in Canada

WWE RAW will air live from Canada next week. The North American country is set to see one of its favorites battle with a very popular superstar. Trish Stratus will go one-on-one with Becky Lynch.

This upcoming bout is months in the making. The Man feuded with Damage CTRL from SummerSlam last year up until WrestleMania in 2023. At that 'Mania show, she teamed up with Stratus and Lita to take on the dangerous trio. They even won the match. Unfortunately, things went south soon after.

Trish betrayed both Lita and Becky Lynch. From there, the legendary female athlete recruited Zoey Stark to be by her side. The pair have been feuding with Lynch ever since. Now, however, their story may come to an end.

This article will take a closer look at the upcoming match between Big Time Becks and the Hall of Famer. How will the bout end? Will a star find themselves interfering despite not being allowed to? Could a legend tap out?

Below are four possible finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus on WWE RAW in Canada.

#4. Trish Stratus may hold the tights or find some other way to cheat on WWE RAW

Trish Stratus is a pro wrestling icon. She first joined WWE during the famed Attitude Era and then dominated the women's division during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Stratus' feuds with the likes of Lita, Jazz, Victoria, and Mickie James have stood the test of time. Despite often having less experience or power than her opponents, she always pulled off amazing upsets that shocked fans and kept them on the edges of their seats.

With Trish's experience and veteran know-how, she could defeat Becky Lynch on WWE RAW. Trish isn't above cheating, so she could use the ropes for leverage, hold onto Becky's tights, or even use a foreign object. Regardless, her wily ways could lead to a big win, albeit an underhanded one.

#3. Becky Lynch may make Trish tap out

Becky Lynch with an Armbar on Zoey Stark

Becky Lynch is one of the most accomplished female superstars of all time. She was the longest reigning RAW Women's Champion at one point and was also the first-ever SmackDown Women's Champion. She's won the Royal Rumble and even headlined WrestleMania.

Her accolades don't tell the full story, however. Becky is a fighter. When things are tough, The Man always finds a way to grit it out and stand tall. When it comes to in-ring action, very few can stand toe-to-toe with the fiery Irishwoman.

Things may go poorly for the Canadian when Becky and Trish lock horns on WWE RAW. Becky is a fighter, motivated to kick Stratus' butt, and remains in the prime of her career.

Don't be surprised to see Big Time Becks lock in her Disarm-Her finishing hold and thus makes the WWE Hall of Famer tap out.

#2. Zoey Stark could interfere despite being banned from ringside

Zoey Stark on NXT

Zoey Stark is an incredible athlete. She can do things in the ring that very few others can match in and out of WWE. Unfortunately, she also has an ego bigger than her impressive moveset. It has only grown since she was taken under Trish Stratus' wing upon leaving NXT.

An interesting ruling regarding the upcoming WWE RAW match between the two heated rivals has been made. Trish's number two, Zoey Stark, has been barred from ringside to prevent interference.

While that ruling has been instituted, fans shouldn't assume it will prevent Zoey from interfering. Every standard match is supposed to have interference banned, but it still happens. Stark may find a way to sneak out and help Trish pick up a fluke win over The Man on RAW.

#1. Shayna Baszler could show up and make sure Becky Lynch wins

Shayna Baszler is a dominant force in WWE. She has vicious strikes which echo throughout the arena. The former Women's Tag Team Champion can also break limbs and make her opponents pass out from her various submission holds.

The Queen of Spades clashed with Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam. Not only that, but The Baddest Woman On The Planet submitted to Shayna. From there, Baszler went on to defeat Zoey on RAW, and she's gaining a lot of momentum.

With Shayna clearly disliking Zoey, she may intervene if Stark tries to interfere when Trish and Lynch clash. Not only that, but Baszler said she was coming for Becky to settle an old debt.

The competitor in Shayna may help Becky overcome adversity just so The Queen of Spades can beat The Man at one hundred percent health. Conversely, she may just do it to shut Stark up.