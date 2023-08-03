1 moment revealed as WWE names the 25 most dramatic SummerSlam match endings

With SummerSlam 2023 on the horizon, WWE's YouTube channel counted down the top 25 most dramatic match endings in the event's history.

The number one spot went to the SummerSlam 2014 main event between Brock Lesnar and John Cena. The Beast Incarnate famously hit his opponent with 16 German suplexes before landing an F-5 to record a surprisingly one-sided win over the company's top babyface.

The full list, which can be viewed below, features Randy Orton's Money in the Bank cash-in on Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam 2013. Seth Rollins' SummerSlam 2015 victory against Cena is also included.

The countdown features several women's matches, including Brie Bella vs. Stephanie McMahon (SummerSlam 2014) and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (SummerSlam 2021). Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey (SummerSlam 2022) also appears in the list.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 match card

On August 5, SummerSlam 2023 will emanate from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Eight matches have been announced for the show, including Roman Reigns' much-anticipated Tribal Combat bout with his cousin Jey Uso. The winner will leave the event as The Tribal Chief and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Two women's matches have been confirmed for the event so far. Asuka will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair, while Ronda Rousey will face Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match.

Another two male titles will be on the line, with Finn Balor challenging World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre facing Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Elsewhere on the card, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul vs. Ricochet have been announced.

A Slim Jim Battle Royal has also been added to the show, with male wrestlers from both the RAW and SmackDown rosters allowed to take part. The following participants have been confirmed so far: Chad Gable, LA Knight, Otis, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Tommaso Ciampa.

What do you think is the most dramatic match ending in SummerSlam history? Let us know in the comments section below.