10 new Dark Side of the Ring episodes announced

Dark Side of the Ring will return to VICE TV on March 25. In an announcement on social media, the popular show revealed 10 topics that will feature in the upcoming sixth season.

The story of Mick Foley and The Undertaker's iconic King of the Ring 1998 match will be told in a special Hell in a Cell episode. The other nine episodes will revolve around a specific individual, with topics including Big Van Vader, Billy Jack Haynes, Ludvig Borga, and Tony Atlas.

A trailer video confirmed that the stories of Billy Graham, Daffney, Eddie Gilbert, Muhammad Hassan, and The Original Sheik will also feature.

Dark Side of the Ring debuted in 2019. The series focuses on dark topics in wrestling history, from Bruiser Brody and Owen Hart's deaths to the Chris Benoit tragedy. In 2024, the fifth season concluded with the story of Vince McMahon taking over Georgia Championship Wrestling's timeslot on Black Saturday in 1984.

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Preview

Mick Foley suffered several injuries during his Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker, including a concussion and a dislocated jaw and shoulder. At the start of the Dark Side of the Ring trailer, the WWE Hall of Famer described the match type as "a mallet to the consciousness."

Wrestling manager Jim Cornette, commentator Jim Ross, and WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Rob Van Dam (RVD) will also appear in the series.

The VICE TV show has been narrated by WWE legend and current AEW star Chris Jericho since 2020. Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, narrated the first season. However, he was replaced after the show's producers were told they could only hire Canadians.

Which episode are you most looking forward to seeing? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

