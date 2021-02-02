10-time champion challenges RECKONING to intergender match

Following WWE RAW, Xavier Woods demanded an intergender match with RETRIBUTION member RECKONING.

The feud between The New Day and RETRIBUTION is far from over. On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Xavier Woods took on Mustafa Ali in a singles contest and picked up the win with a roll-up.

After WWE RAW, Woods and Kofi Kingston appeared on RAW Talk, and the former made it clear that he wants to have a match with RECKONING. Check out what Woods had to say in regards to a match with RECKONING.

"I am now 2-2 against RETRIBUTION. Give me RECKONING next week. If you don’t, you are a coward."

If Woods faces RECKONING, he will have fought all five members of RETRIBUTION

RETRIBUTION have been feuding with The New Day for a while now. Last night at the Royal Rumble, Mustafa Ali threw Woods out of the free-for-all, followed by which he was eliminated by an irate Big E.

Over the past few weeks, Xavier Woods has faced four members of RETRIBUTION. Woods lost singles matches to T-BAR and MACE, but managed to score wins over SLAPJACK and Mustafa Ali.

The only member of RETRIBUTION that Woods is yet to face is RECKONING. It should be noted that RECKONING recently tested positive for COVID-19, and let the fans know about the same via her official Twitter handle.

She revealed that she was getting tested regularly over the past few months, and every test had come out negative. Unfortunately for RECKONING, the latest test came out positive, and she didn't appear on RAW this week.

“This morning at around 10:30 am, I debunked a rumor stating I was positive with Covid. For that, I must make a statement. I have been getting tested every week for several months now, all have been negatives. I was negative last week. I got tested this afternoon, less than an hour ago and it came back positive. Please respect my privacy. Please stay safe, wash your hands, and wear a mask. See you all soon!”

Here's hoping RECKONING has a speedy recovery, and gets cleared to appear on WWE TV very soon. WWE recently gave the fans an intergender contest between Sasha Banks and Reginald on SmackDown.

A match between Woods and RECKONING would certainly be an interesting affair, if WWE greenlights it somewhere down the line.