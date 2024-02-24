The WWE Universe is always quick to spot whenever an ex-superstar is included in a video package, and they did exactly that at Elimination Chamber 2024. In a video package featuring Bayley, a 10-time champion who isn't with WWE any longer, was shown.

There are a few superstars who will be considered most important to Bayley's Hall of Fame career. While IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are two of them, there is only one superstar who is essentially her lifelong dance partner in the ring - 10-time champion Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone.

There were multiple sightings of Sasha Banks/Mercedes Mone in the Bayley video package shown at the Elimination Chamber:

The reason why there was a video package at Elimination Chamber was likely to remind fans about Bayley, who is the winner of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. The Role Modle had already chosen IYO SKY as her WrestleMania opponent, so there was no need for either her or the Women's Champion to appear in Perth.

As for Mercedes Mone, she is rumored to be AEW-bound after seemingly not coming to terms with WWE. Almost exactly five years ago, she became WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Bayley - the first of the lineage and one that completed her Grand Slam Champion status - something Bayley has also since accomplished.

Fans are waiting for Mercedes Mone fka Sasha Banks to make her next big move.