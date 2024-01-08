10-time World Champion wants Roman Reigns to pin him clean for the first time in 11 years, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has been on a once-in-a-lifetime type of run in WWE. What he's done may not be repeated for decades and he's rightfully in the history books a decade after his WWE main roster debut. Wrestling legend Bill Apter thinks that a 10-time World Champion may want Reigns to pin him.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long on their thoughts about a potential match between The Tribal Chief and The Rock. The Brahma Bull is a 10-time World Champion who hasn't been pinned since his last proper match against John Cena at WrestleMania 29 in 2013 - making it 11 years since then.

Bill Apter suggested that there's a possibility that The Rock wants Roman Reigns to pin him clean in the biggest possible way:

"The Rock, there's a possibility that Roman Reigns pins him clean. Because The Rock might want to put over a family member as much as he can." (4:26-4:49)

Roman Reigns faced the consequences of his actions at New Year's Revolution

While Paul Heyman briefly acknowledged what The Rock said on SmackDown, Roman Reigns didn't do much to address it. His eyes were peeled on the triple threat match at New Year's Revolution between LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton - with the winner getting to challenge for the Undisputed Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

Reigns would bring Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso with him, forcing the match into a no-contest and infuriating General Manager Nick Aldis.

Aldis, who had a tense segment with Reigns on SmackDown to establish his authority over him, proved his point by telling Paul Heyman that Knight, Styles, and Orton would all be challenging for the Undisputed Universal title at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Reigns' reaction will be seen in his next appearance.

