10-time WWE champion addresses insane body transformation - "This is the lightest since I was 19 years old"

Former WWE star Batista has been making headlines all around the globe with his Hollywood projects in the past few months. The 55-year-old has had a massive transformation in his body structure recently, which he discussed in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet.

Batista has started looking quite noticeably slimmer of late. Addressing the insane weight loss, the star stated that this was the lightest he had ever been since he was 19 years old. The former WWE Champion also revealed that he was getting super trim and was pretty particular about his diet now.

"This is probably the lightest I've been since I was 19 years old," Batista stated. [Addressing his body transformation]

He also revealed that he had dropped to 240lbs now, with his highest ever being 370lbs. The star was forced to gain weight for his movie, Knock at the Cabin, a few months ago. However, he remarked that getting it back down has been a nightmare.

"The heaviest I've ever been was 370 pounds. When I started Deacon, I was about 325 pounds, and throughout most of my wrestling career, I was about 290 pounds. Now, I'm about 240 pounds. Just a year and a half ago, for Knock at the Cabin, I went up to 315 pounds. And that's when the nightmare started. Getting that weight off has been a challenge," the star stated.

Drew McIntyre's first look in upcoming movie with Batista revealed

While Drew McIntyre's captivating rivalry with CM Punk continues on WWE RAW, the former is set to star in an upcoming movie named The Killer's Game, alongside former WWE star Batista.

In a recent social media post from Lionsgate Action, McIntyre's first look from the movie was revealed. Not only that, but the post also hinted at a potential Drew McIntyre vs. Dave Bautista segment in the movie.

McIntyre's movie, The Killer's Game, is set for release on September 13. On the other hand, The Scottish Warrior is scheduled to face CM Punk in a strap match at the upcoming premium live event, Bash in Berlin on August 31.

