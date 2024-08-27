CM Punk reveals one of the worst parts about Drew McIntyre injuring him, sends a message ahead of Strap Match

CM Punk is excited to set foot in a WWE ring in Germany. The former WWE Champion revealed one of the worst parts about being injured by Drew McIntyre in early 2024.

At the upcoming Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, Punk will face McIntyre in a Strap Match. Leading up to the match, the Scotsman defeated his arch-rival at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Courtesy of his Instagram Story, Punk revealed that he was frustrated about missing Backlash France in May. However, the former WWE Champion is thrilled to compete inside the squared circle in Germany.

"One of the worst parts about Drew injuring me was missing out on France. Grateful I get to travel to Germany to return the favor," wrote Punk.

EC3 opened up about CM Punk's match against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2024

EC3 was highly impressed with CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's match at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 claimed that both superstars were able to tell a fantastic story, courtesy of their match. He said:

"What I loved about their SummerSlam match is these guys had a six-month-long feud without wrestling. So when they finally got the first match, they told a fantastic story. I mean, the bracelet thing is what it is, but the story they told, they hit their 'best of' but they left so much to be done. And I really thought that was super strong work and booking."

Since returning to WWE, CM Punk has only competed in two televised matches. His first official bout was the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, where he was eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

His first televised singles match since returning to the company was against McIntyre at SummerSlam. The Second City Saint would be aiming for a major victory at Bash in Berlin.

