Ex-WWE star defends CM Punk's match at SummerSlam, explains why it was special (Exclusive)

A number of fans and veterans may not have liked the WWE SummerSlam match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, but a former star of the company has a different perspective. The ex-WW star in question, EC3, believes that despite the bracelet debacle, the match had a good story.

The Second City Saint faced McIntyre with Seth Rollins as a special guest referee at SummerSlam. While fans expected a violent match, considering how much of a grudge the two stars had against each other, the bout was focused more on Punk's bracelet than actual in-ring action, which has received much criticism over the past few days.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 talked about the silver linings of the WWE match:

"What I loved about their SummerSlam match is these guys had a six-month-long feud without wrestling. So when they finally got the first match, they told a fantastic story. I mean, the bracelet thing is what it is, but the story they told, they hit their 'best of' but they left so much to be done. And I really thought that was super strong work and booking." [2:15 onwards]

Another WWE veteran has predicted the result of the Bash in Berlin match

According to Vince Russo, the upcoming fight between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre can only go one way.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo predicted that Punk would take the win, considering Drew McIntyre did not need to be pinned in a Strap match.

"The reason bro why they are doing the Strap Match is so Drew doesn't have to get pinned, so you won't hurt Drew. This is what I mean about the predictability of this company, 1000% [...] 1000% CM Punk is going over in this Strap Match, and Drew will probably get his heat back after the match, trap CM Punk bro, so we can continue on with this," he said. [1:37 onwards]

For now, only time will tell how the match at WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31 will pan out.

