10-time WWE Champion provides HUGE update on his son's wrestling future

It appears that the son of a 10-time WWE Champion might be preparing to enter the ring. He has provided an update about his son's wrestling future.

Randy Orton is widely regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers in the history of the WWE. He is a multi-time world champion and a future Hall of Famer. Orton is also a third-generation WWE Superstar who followed in his father and grandfather's footsteps. It appears that his son may do the same.

During a recent appearance on What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, Randy Orton revealed that his youngest son has started wrestling and is a three-sport athlete who plays football, basketball, and track.

“My youngest son started wrestling, wrestling tournaments. He’s a three-sport kid. He plays football, he wrestles, might play basketball this winter, but then he also does a few things with track,” Orton said. [28:22 - 28:36]

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton made a shocking revelation about his return from injury

Randy Orton suffered a career-threatening back injury in 2022 and required spinal fusion surgery. As a result, he was out of action for about 18 months, leaving fans to wonder if he would ever wrestle again.

During the same podcast episode, The Viper went into detail about his injury and how he thought he would never wrestle again. He also revealed that he was unable to sleep at night due to panic attacks, as his head was playing out the worst-case scenarios even after he returned.

"I didn't know if I could do this job anymore, even after I came back. I started to just like... my head was going (rotates his finger above his head). It was like playing out all the scenarios, worst case. It was trying to go to bed at night and then not being able to lay down in bed because my mind would start going, and then all of a sudden, I'd get hot and I'd have to get out of bed. Everyone's asleep in the house, and I'm out like walking around our yard, taking deep breaths. I met an amazing doctor, and she gave me pages and pages of information on how to deal with panic attacks and stuff." (20:13 - 20:55)

It's good to see that Randy Orton was able to overcome his panic attacks.

