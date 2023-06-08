WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik passed away earlier today at 81 years young. He remains the sole Iranian Champion in WWE history.

Upon getting the news of his demise, The Rock shared a post on his social media, expressing condolences to the Shiek family.

The Rock revealed that he shared a close bond with the late superstar's family, even before he became a wrestler. The latter's wife, Caryl, used to babysit him as a kid.

The 51-year-old also acknowledged the legendary status of The Iron Sheik in his post, sharing a story that he holds close to his heart:

"When you're a rookie, you better tie your boots up, pretty f*cking tight, because that locker room is a tough one. If you can survive it, you got a good shot at making it," The Rock said. "So when I first came in to the WWE, The Iron Sheik had pulled me aside because, again, he was family, and he said, 'Baba, let me tell you something. You come into the locker room. You sit down.You shut your mouth. You just watch and you learn. Then you understand, who the good people, and who the jabronis." [1:50-2:46]

The Iron Sheik was incredibly popular among the WWE Universe even years after his retirement. A section of the fanbase rooted for him to take down Hulk Hogan. The late wrestling legend never failed to bring up The Hulkster's name when doing interviews.

The WWE legend was instrumental in Hulk Hogan's successful career

After defeating Bob Backlund in late 1983 to become the World Heavyweight Champion, The Iron Sheik had another high-profile match against Hulk Hogan at Madison Square Garden in January 1984.

At the show, The Immortal One defeated Sheik. This moment is considered the beginning of "Hulkamania," the single most successful babyface run that put Vince McMahon's company on the map. Hogan's career catapulted to new heights as well.

Aside from winning the World Championship, The Iron Sheik was also the tag team champion at one point, alongside Nikolai Volkaff. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005.

Legends never die. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our love and prayers to The Sheik Family.

