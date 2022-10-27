"F**K THE HULK HOGAN" - WWE legend sends a message to The Hulkster

WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik recently insulted fellow Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Between the mid-1980s and early 1991, Hulk Hogan and The Iron Sheik shared the ring a few times. Hulkamania was even born after The Hulkster defeated the Iran-native superstar to capture the WWF World Heavyweight Title in January 1984 at Madison Square Garden. Since then, The Iron Sheik has been vocal about his dislike for Hogan.

Most recently, The Iron Sheik took to Twitter to send an insulting message to Hogan.

"F**K THE HULK HOGAN," the Hall of Famer wrote.

The Iron Sheik enjoyed beating up Hulk Hogan in WWE

In an interview with WWE nearly three years ago, Hulk Hogan spoke about his match against The Iron Sheik at Madison Square Garden in 1984, stating that it changed his life forever. He also dubbed the night "the greatest in his life."

Meanwhile, The Iron Sheik addressed his greatest sporting achievements in a tweet nearly two months ago. He revealed that he enjoyed beating up The Hulkster.

"BEATING THE F*** OUT OF THAT NO GOOD DUMB SON OF A B**CH HULK HOGAN", the Hall of Famer tweeted.

The Iron Sheik had several runs in WWE. His first lasted a year between 1979 and 1980. After wrestling in a few other promotions over the next three years, he returned to the Stamford-based company in 1983. The Hall of Famer's second run lasted about three years. Although he left in late 1987, The Iron Sheik returned again in early 1988. However, he departed again later that same year.

In 1991, The Iron Sheik made his third return. Nevertheless, his run ended a year later. Over the past few decades, the Hall of Famer has made a few sporadic appearances for the Stamford-based company.

