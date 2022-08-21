WWE Hall of Famer says "beating the f*** out of" Hulk Hogan was a career highlight for him

While Hulk Hogan has stepped foot inside a WWE ring with countless stars over the years, he hasn't made the best impression on every one of those individuals. One of his most famous adversaries both inside and outside the squared circle is The Iron Sheik, who isn't used to mincing his words when it comes to voicing his grievances towards the Hulkster.

Responding to a recent tweet inquiring about everyone's greatest sporting achievements, the WWE Hall of Famer was quick to answer with a witty statement:

"BEATING THE F*** OUT OF THAT NO GOOD DUMB SON OF A B**CH HULK HOGAN", tweeted The Iron Sheik

The Iron Sheik served as one of the main antagonists to Hulk Hogan in the WWE

During the 1980s, when WWE was slowly stepping into the wrestling boom, Hulk Hogan was being pushed as the top star but needed to work against an equally skilled heel who could turn audiences against him. The Iron Sheik was deemed fit to assume that role as he played a crucial part in making Hogan the star he eventually became.

Hogan himself acknowledged the importance of their match at Madison Square Garden in 1984, where Hulk Hogan defeated Sheik to win the WWE Championship. Hogan went on to hold the title for over four years. He later said in an interview:

"The crowd was magic that night, it was the first time that I had wrestled where everybody stood up, everybody was screaming and yelling the whole time.” Hulk added "It was the greatest day of my life, that day changed my life forever.” [H/T Sportskeeda]

However, The Iron Sheik has been vocal about his dislike for Hulk Hogan behind the scenes, often claiming that the Hulkster's ego is the primary reason for it. It remains to be seen if the two Hall of Famers will ever settle their differences, but as far as The Iron Sheik is concerned, he doesn't seem too intent on burying the hatchet with Hogan.

