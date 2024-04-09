10-time WWE World Champion returning after months of absence to reignite feud with The Rock won't happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Sylvain Grenier believes The Rock will not face Brock Lesnar in WWE again for one significant reason.

The Beast Incarnate last wrestled in the Stamford-based company at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event last year, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He has since been absent from TV. Meanwhile, The Rock returned earlier this year to join The Bloodline. The Final Boss returned to the ring for the first time in eight years at WrestleMania XL to team up with his cousin, Roman Reigns, to defeat Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a massive tag team match on Night One.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, a fan wondered if Lesnar could return to face The Rock. The two previously feuded in 2002. The Beast Incarnate ended The Final Boss' WWE Undisputed Title run at SummerSlam 22 years ago. Grenier replied to the fans' suggestion, stating that it would not happen because the 51-year-old legend would not take the 10-time world champion's suplexes.

"It ain't gonna happen, ain't gonna happen. The Rock is not gonna take any suplexes like that. Forget about it!" he said. [1:06:49 - 1:07:01]

Triple H provided an update on Brock Lesnar's WWE status

While The Beast Incarnate was reportedly slated to return last January to participate in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, he was pulled from the premium live event following Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently gave an update on Brock Lesnar's status, revealing that the former UFC Champion was still under contract.

"At one point, there was a conversation about [the] Royal Rumble a long time ago. Right now, he's home being Brock; we will see where that leads to. His status is the same as it was before; he's not gone from WWE; he's just home being Brock," The Game said at the WrestleMania Saturday press conference. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Brock Lesnar's former advocate, Paul Heyman, was inducted into the Hall of Fame last Friday. However, The Beast Incarnate was surprisingly left out of the video package, which highlighted The Wiseman's career. Nevertheless, Heyman mentioned Lesnar in his speech, stating that he was honored to work with The Beast.

