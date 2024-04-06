Huge Brock Lesnar moment during WWE Hall of Fame after apparent snub; Paul Heyman creates controversial moment

Brock Lesnar has always been treated as one of the top stars of WWE whenever he's shown up—at least until recently. Now, the company has snubbed the star during the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Lesnar was allegedly implicated in the allegations brought up by Janel Grant in her lawsuit. Although not mentioned by his name, the description fits the star, and fans have assumed it meant him. Since then, WWE has also pulled the star from his supposed return at the Royal Rumble. He has since not been mentioned by the company and has not shown up on programming either.

Even so, fans thought there was no avoiding mentioning Brock Lesnar during Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame induction video package. However, that's exactly what happened.

While Lesnar was an indelible part of Heyman's career and has been associated with the star since his debut, The Beast Incarnate was completely left out of the video package that the company had prepared.

Expand Tweet

The snub came as somewhat of a surprise. However, during his speech, Paul Heyman name-dropped Brock Lesnar twice.

While he didn't speak about him in detail, he still talked about the star, which has not happened properly since the allegations surfaced.

Expand Tweet

Brock Lesnar's absence in WWE

According to multiple reports, Brock Lesnar was thought to be back in the company this year heading into WrestleMania before the allegations broke.

The star was supposedly going to return at the Royal Rumble, feud with Dominik Mysterio, and possibly feud with Gunther at WrestleMania.

However, with the allegations, none of that happened. The star may not return to the company again until his name is cleared once and for all, and it might be a while before that happens. The WWE star has also almost retired, so even then, he may not return.

Fans will have to wait to see if Lesnar appears on the show again, even if Paul Heyman mentions him during his speech.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Did you enjoy Heyman's speech? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion