10 years, 23 surgeries: Hulk Hogan provides big update on his future

Hulk Hogan says he will never wrestle again after undergoing 23 surgeries over the last 10 years.

Hogan, 68, has repeatedly stated in recent years that he plans to end his in-ring career with one more match against WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, he wanted the high-profile encounter to take place at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Hogan ruled out the possibility of ever making an in-ring comeback:

“No, no, no, no. In the last 10 years I’ve had 23 surgeries… 10 back surgeries, both hips, both knees. Forget it. If I’d have made the right decision on the first back surgery, I’d have been healthy right now.” [1:29-1:50]

While Hogan’s days in the ring are over, his dream final opponent is reportedly set to lace up his boots one more time. Vince McMahon, 76, is expected to face SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee in a match at WrestleMania 38 on April 2-3.

Hulk Hogan canceled his comeback plans due to his health

Many legends have wrestled decades after the prime of their careers, including Lou Thesz (aged 74), Verne Gagne (aged 60), and Bruno Sammartino (aged 51).

While Hulk Hogan would like to join that list of names, he believes his health issues will prevent him from returning to action:

“I saw Lou Thesz do it, I saw Verne Gagne do it, I saw Bruno do it. If I was healthy, yeah, man, all day long.” [1:50-2:03]

Hogan’s final match took place on January 27, 2012, during his time in IMPACT Wrestling. The Hulkster teamed up with James Storm and Sting to defeat Bobby Roode, Bully Ray, and Kurt Angle at a live event in Manchester, England.

