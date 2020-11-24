10 years of Angry Miz Girl: Where is she now?

It has been a whole decade since The Miz cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase on Randy Orton on an episode of RAW and became the WWE Champion in quite possibly the most surprising moment of the year. The Miz's cash-in isn't the only thing that the WWE Universe remembers from that memorable night though. As soon as The Miz won the belt, the camera panned to a girl in the audience who didn't hide the fact that she was extremely angry at what had just happened.

The girl immediately became an internet meme, dubbed 'Angry Miz Girl'. November 22, 2020, marked the 10th anniversary of The Miz's cash-in, and Reddit user niclaswwe managed to interview her. Real name Cayley, Angry Miz Girl opened up on her epic reaction going viral, meeting The Miz, and a lot more. She also gave an update on her whereabouts. Here's what she's up to now:

"Well I am currently 20 and I am taking off a year from college to try and figure out what I want to do in the future. I work 2 jobs as sales associate in my hometown. I eventually want to move out of Florida and somewhere up north where it's colder. I'm not really up to anything crazy, just trying to figure out life at the moment"

The Angry Miz Girl is up there among the greatest WWE fan reactions of all time

The Angry Miz girl's reaction to The Miz's WWE title win will always be remembered as one of the best fan reactions to the company's on-air presentation. The Miz went on to successfully defend the WWE title against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania. He never won the coveted belt again, and that makes his win all the more special.

As for Cayley, the Sportskeeda community wishes her nothing but the best for her future.