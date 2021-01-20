"Yeah, 1000%" - Former WCW star talks Dominik Mysterio's WWE future [Exclusive]

Former WCW star Konnan was a guest on the latest edition of UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. Konnan opened up on Dominik Mysterio's future as a WWE Superstar. He also played a role in helping out Rey Mysterio with Dominik's professional wrestling training.

Konnan was asked by a fan about Dominik's in-ring work, and whether he has a future in Vince McMahon's promotion. Here is what Konnan had to say in response:

Yeah, 1000%, because when he started training Dominik, I was helping Rey Mysterio. He had just decided he wanted to become a wrestler a couple months before. I told him, "Bro, you may be really disappointed, he may be really bad. We'll help him, we'll help him get better."

The first day he trained, he was doing stuff that most people do not do in their first day of training. And Rey was looking at me, and I was like, "Bro, this guy's a natural." So he really picked up everything quick, and one of the things I spoke to Rey was, "Could you imagine?" 'Cause when Rey Mysterio debuted in WCW, he had already been wrestling for ten years, even though he was very young. And that was Dominik's first match, you know, PPV, on top.

Very proud of my Godson @35_Dominik and respect to @WWERollins for carrying him in his first match..#LUCHAFAM — Konnan (@Konnan5150) August 24, 2020

Konnan then went on to say that he and Rey would have been quite nervous, had they been placed in Dominik's position at one of the biggest pay-per-view events in WWE's calendar year. The former WCW star also called Dominik a very special, humble, and appreciative man.

Dominik debuted in WWE at SummerSlam 2020

Dominik made his WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2020, against Seth Rollins. The duo faced off in a Street Fight, with Rollins coming out victorious in the end. Dominik and Rey Mysterio were engaged in a feud with Rollins and Murphy at the time, in a program that switched brands during the 2020 WWE Draft, when all four men were moved to the SmackDown brand.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik.....



SummerSlam 2005 to SummerSlam 2020. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/W60OiDlCZL — Terry (I HATE Football.) (@TTTItan2K20) August 24, 2020

Dominik is currently 23-years old and has a long road ahead of him in WWE. It would be interesting to see how WWE uses Dominik in the near future. He has certainly proven himself worthy of a spot on the WWE roster, over the past few months.