"1000%" - The Rock's wrestling career is most likely over due to one major reason, says ex-WWE writer

The Rock surprised everyone during his hiatus from WWE when he showed the amount of weight he lost. Recently, Vince Russo reacted to The Final Boss' weight loss and believes his wrestling career has come to an end due to a major reason.
The Rock showcased his dedication to acting when he unveiled his new look and showcased a significant amount of weight loss ahead of his upcoming release, The Smashing Machine. The Final Boss was serenaded with praises for his performance as Mark Kerr, and Vince Russo thinks the multi-time WWE World Champion's wrestling career is most likely over.
Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, the former writer for the Stamford-based promotion thinks The Final Boss' wrestling career might be over, as he has his sights on his acting career and taking it to the next level. Moreover, Russo thinks the backstage issues also played a part.
"So, the clock, in my opinion, has run out. A lot happened behind the scenes that turned him off, and I think now his sights are 1000% on his acting career and taking it to the next level. That's my opinion," Russo said.
The Rock might have distanced himself from the product, says ex-WWE writer
The Rock was set to play a huge role in John Cena's heel turn heading into WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately, The Franchise Player was left all alone and carried the act for months before he unceremoniously decided to drop the gimmick a day before WWE SummerSlam 2025.
Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman pointed out how The Rock doesn't celebrate or promote WWE's achievements and success under the TKO banner and believes he's distancing himself from the product due to the rumored backstage issues before WrestleMania 41.
"I'm so glad that you mentioned that [The Rock's backstage issues with the company] because if you're announcing a 1.6 billion dollar deal, wouldn't you bring in your most famous asset who owns a football league whose games air on ESPN and on Fox? But The Rock was nowhere to be found in the last two days," Coachman said.
It's unlikely that The Final Boss will return for another match in the coming months.
If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.