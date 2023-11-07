11-month-long absent WWE star retweets post finally signaling his return 

A WWE star absent for 11 months may have just signaled his return to the ring.

Since joining the WWE, R-Truth has proven himself to be one of the most entertaining superstars in the WWE. His gimmick with Lil' Jimmy featured some of the most entertaining moments on RAW. While he was never seen as the top guy, that didn't stop him from giving his best every time he got an opportunity.

He was involved in the 24/7 Championship picture and even won the belt 54 times. He also won the WWE United States and Tag Team Titles. However, ever since the 24/7 Title was defunct, R-Truth has struggled to find himself on television. In fact, his last television appearance was on the November 1, 2022, episode of NXT, where he lost to Grayson Waller.

Recently, R-Truth took to social media to post a picture of himself holding a mug with the caption signaling his return. A fan responded to it, saying that Truth was manifesting his return, and Truth even retweeted the response on his profile.

R-Truth recently had a hilarious response to Kayla Braxton

In 2019, Roman Reigns was walking backstage for an interview when several boxes and lighting rigs fell on him. Kayla, who was standing nearby to conduct the interview, screamed. Since then, fans have not let her live it down.

The clip started circulating on social media again, and Braxton tweeted that she has since started taking an acting class and will do a better job now. R-Truth hilariously replied to her, saying that she needed some milk.

"Y’all need some milk!" Truth responded.

It will be refreshing to see R-Truth's antics inside a ring again after almost a year.

