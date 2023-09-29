R-truth has hilarious response to WWE personality’s throwback video

R-Truth is one of the funniest wrestlers to step inside the WWE ring. The former United States Champion responded to a video posted by a WWE personality in a way that only he can.

In 2019, Roman Reigns was headed for a backstage interview when several boxes and lighting rigs fell on him. It was later revealed that Erick Rowan had pushed the equipment onto The Tribal Chief. Kayla Braxton was the one who was supposed to interview the former Shield member.

Kayla Braxton responded to a video of this incident where she can be heard screaming at the top of her voice. On a funny note, she asked people to stop posting the video. The WWE presenter claimed to have taken acting classes after the incident. WWE Superstar R-Truth responded to this post from Kayla.

"Can y’all stop posting this!! I’ve taken acting classes sense(since)then. My scream will haunt me until the day I die."[Kayla Braxton wrote]

"Y’all need some milk!"[Truth responed]

Truth never misses an opportunity to make people laugh. Be it inside WWE or outside of it.

R-Truth has been out of action for nearly a year

Truth has been around for a very long time. The 51-year-old wrestler was once known for his athleticism and his ability to rile up a crowd. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury last year. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion has been off TV since.

Truth injured his leg when attempting a dive during a match against Grayson Waller on NXT. A quad tear forced him to undergo surgery. Thankfully, the WWE Superstar is in good spirits and is finally cleared for an in-ring return.

