WWE News: New details on Roman Reigns and the forklift driver storyline on SmackDown Live

Roman Reigns seems to be heading into an interesting feud ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2019

What's the story?

The WWE has put forth a few updates via its official Twitter account as well as its website, regarding the recent backstage attack storyline involving Roman Reigns.

Reigns -- who was all set to put forth a SummerSlam Challenge, in the final segment of this week's episode of SmackDown Live -- narrowly averted a backstage 'mishap', which quite evidently wasn't a legitimate mishap, but a part of the WWE's on-screen storylines.

In case you didn't know...

This week's episode of SmackDown Live was initially set to be closed out by "The Big Dog" Roman Reigns, who was headed toward backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton for an interview segment.

Presumably, Reigns was then supposed to make his way to the ring and issue his SummerSlam Challenge -- Nevertheless, as he was approaching Braxton, a "pile of scaffold and metal" fell on him.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that the backstage accident is a part of WWE's storylines, and that Reigns wasn't hurt in the aforesaid accident.

Additionally, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE can be expected to eventually reveal Daniel Bryan as the individual responsible for the attack on Reigns, leading to a potential match between them at SummerSlam.

Furthermore, WWE, on its official website, has asserted that the backstage accident was investigated, and it has now been discovered that it'd been caused by a forklift backstage that was carrying lighting grids which weren't secured properly.

Moreover, the WWE then posted additional updates to the aforementioned article, adding the following statements at 10:40 am ET and 12:10 pm ET respectively --

“It has now been determined that the incident in question was specifically caused by a forklift driver error.”

“At this point, the identity of the forklift driver has not been determined.”

UPDATE: It has now been determined that the incident in question was specifically caused by a forklift driver error. https://t.co/1vN9eXDe2l — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2019

What's next?

The general consensus in the professional wrestling community is that Daniel Bryan could be revealed as the mystery attacker in the days to come, before he eventually faces Roman Reigns in a match at SummerSlam on August 11th.

What are your thoughts on a likely Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan rivalry? Sound off!