11-time champion says it's been exciting to witness The Usos' growth in WWE 

11-time WWE Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods has shared his thoughts on The Usos' rise to the top in WWE and how they have grown since joining the company.

The New Day and the former Bloodline members are former rivals, competing multiple times in title and non-title matches. After joining forces with Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso climbed to the top of the rankings and even headlined their first WrestleMania this year. However, they lost their Undisputed Tag Team Championship to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at the show.

Speaking to Josh Martinez on the Superstar Crossover podcast, Xavier Woods was asked whether he's excited to see The Usos get to the level they're on in WWE. He responded by saying:

"So excited. It's been awesome seeing their [The Usos] growth throughout the company. When they first came in and then move into face paint [sic] and then turning heel and then like really finding their legs and growing into what they are now and some of the best performers that we have on the roster and they have been for a very long time but the fact that they get to show it now and kind of live in it, I think that only makes you better," said Woods. [13:07-13:30]

Xavier Woods says it's a good time for The Usos right now

Jimmy and Jey Uso broke away from The Bloodline, and they're involved in a feud with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Jimmy is currently out of action after being sent through the announce table on an episode of SmackDown.

Xavier Woods praised Jey for his character work and said that it's a good time for The Usos right now in WWE.

"And it's been great seeing this comeuppance that we've been seeing from Jey especially because when people are coming into The Bloodline, he's got to sit there and think, 'Oh, I got my a** beat to get into this. Everybody is just getting let in, what is this?' So to see him finally pop off has been really awesome to see because it's been a long time for him, it's been a long time for both of them. So right now is really a good time for them," said Woods. [13:30-13:54]

Jey Uso is scheduled to collide with Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat at SummerSlam. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line.

Do you think The Usos are the best tag team in wrestling? Sound off in the comments below!

