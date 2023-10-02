11-time champion takes a dig at Jimmy Uso; confirms his appearance at WWE show

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods recently took a dig at Jimmy Uso on social media.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Jimmy Uso defeated Karl Anderson in a singles competition. In the aftermath of the match, Jimmy and Solo Sikoa attacked the O.C. member. "Michin" Mia Yim made her way out to check on her stablemate, and she slapped the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion before heading to the ring.

Taking to Twitter, Xavier Woods has joked about this incident and mocked the Bloodline member. The New Day member said that he had watched Jimmy get slapped 150 times till now. He also confirmed his appearance at this week's WWE SuperShow.

"San Francisco tonight! New Day Rocks the Chase Center at 7:30pm. Sidenote: i've watched Jim Uso get slapped maybe 150 times at this point," Woods shared.

Check out his tweet below:

The 11-time tag team champion is set to face the Viking Raiders' Ivar on the upcoming episode of RAW after the latter attacked Woods last week.

Jimmy Uso says Trinity Fatu is open to returning to WWE

Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, infamously walked out of a RAW episode last year along with Sasha Banks. She later left the company and currently works as an active performer for IMPACT Wrestling.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani earlier this year, Jimmy Uso was asked about Trinity and whether she would like to return to WWE someday. Jimmy said that he and his wife would definitely want that to happen someday when the time was right.

"Of course, man. Even she would like to come back. At the end of the day, we started our career here , and in a perfect world, we’d like to finish her at WWE. She’s definitely open to coming back, and when the timing’s right and everything fits, hopefully it works."

It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based company decides to bring back the former Women's Champion.

