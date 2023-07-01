The Usos plead with former WWE Superstar to return before Money in the Bank

The Usos have not had the easiest time in WWE recently. Dealing with the pressure of being in The Bloodline took a toll and now things have blown up. As they head into Money in the Bank to battle Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, they issued a heartfelt appeal to Naomi to come back to WWE.

Naomi, who is married to Jimmy Uso in real life, has been gone from WWE since she and Sasha Banks walked out last year. Currently, she's signed with IMPACT Wrestling, where she's stirred things up quite a bit with her appearances. However, it's clear that her family is missing her quite a bit.

Jimmy Uso spoke about how weird it was being on the road without her, during The Usos' interview with Ariel Helwani (h/t Fightful).

"It's been weird. We've been on the road together since we first started our WWE career. For 12 years and then all of a sudden [done]. When that happened, it came to a complete stop, a schedule change and then not seeing her much with our schedule and what she's doing, it's been an adjustment, but we make it happen and make it work."

He added that she would love to come back to WWE as well.

"Of course, even she would like to comeback. At the end of the day, we started our career here at WWE and in a perfect world, we'd like to finish here in WWE. She is definitely open to coming back and when the timing is right and everything fits, hopefully, it works."

It was then that Jey Uso chimed in to appeal to Naomi to return. He said that she was the middleman between them and that she needed to return.

"Please come back. We need her on the road. Give me and him a break. She's the middleman of all of us."

With everything going on for The Usos, Naomi's absence can't have been easy for any of them.

Meanwhile, The Usos have their biggest challenge in front of them as they will be trying to win the Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank.

