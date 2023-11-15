11-year WWE veteran teases winning top singles championship for the first time

A WWE veteran just teased going after and winning a top singles championship for the first time.

Ever since Baron Corbin returned to NXT several months ago, he has made his intentions clear that he wants to be the top guy on the roster. He even underwent a massive change and burnt his previous gimmicks to become a better version of himself.

As soon as he arrived, he almost immediately challenged for the NXT Championship but lost. This didn't stop him from going after the title again. A couple of weeks ago, Baron Corbin brutally attacked the NXT Champion, Ilja Dragunov, backstage after his match, indicating that he was going after the title again.

Last week, he confronted a returning Wes Lee and challenged him to a match tonight. Both men put on an incredible fight. However, Dominik Mysterio's distraction allowed Corbin to hit the End of Days and get the win.

Following the match, Corbin continued to attack Lee. Ilja Dragunov came out to attack but was taken out in the process. Corbin then held up the NXT Championship, teasing an impending title change. After the assault, Ilja finally granted him a title match at WWE NXT Deadline.

It will be interesting to see if Baron Corbin can win the WWE NXT Championship this time.

