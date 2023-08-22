12-time champions secure important win on WWE RAW

The New Day defeated the team of Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The match was made official last week after both teams were involved in a backstage confrontation. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) challenged the newly-formed team to a match, which WWE's Original Bro quickly accepted. The bout was scheduled for this week's edition of RAW.

Expand Tweet

In the opening match of the night, Woods and Riddle started with some back-and-forth action. The New Day were soon able to gain control as they were successful in isolating Riddle.

When Riddle was about to tag McIntyre, who was the fresher of the two, Erik of the Viking Riders showed up and pulled The Scottish Warrior off the apron. Kingston was able to take advantage as he executed Trouble in Paradise on Riddle to secure the win.

After the match, The Viking Riders attacked The New Day before McIntyre was able to clear the ring after hitting a claymore. With all the teams jockeying for position in the tag team division, it will be interesting to see which of these teams emerge as the top contender.

Which team has impressed you the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot