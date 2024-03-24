12-time WWE champion labels "flawless" Rey Mysterio as his best opponent

Rey Mysterio has had a storied wrestling career that landed him in the WWE Hall of Fame. A former rival of his recently recalled a match against The Master of the 619 that ended up being the best one of his career. That would be Booker T.

Mysterio has faced countless legends during his time in WWE. He is currently busy assisting his son Dominik Mysterio in flourishing in the business while giving many other upcoming superstars some good matches.

Booker T recently recalled a world championship match against Rey Mysterio that ended up being the best one of his career. He made the revelation after a fan pitched the question during a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

"For me, it would probably be Rey Mysterio, winning the world championship as King Booker. I have had a lot of matches in WWE, but that's the one match to me that stands out in my mind more than any other, man," Booker T said about their 2006 contest. "Because Rey was flawless that night, man. Just watching him do his stuff. I was in awe and I was in the ring with him, I was working with him!"

The WWE Hall of Famer noted that he used the match when doing film study with his students and focused on the incredible finishing sequence.

"I always get my students — when we're doing film study — I always use that match for film study just because the match was flawless. So, I will say myself against Rey Mysterio. Great finish when Chavo came in, chair shot, boom, crazy," Booker T said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

WWE has never seen an athlete like Rey in the ring. The Master of the 619 is among the top high flyers in the Stamford-based company at the age of 49.

Rey Mysterio is currently feuding with Legado Del Fantasma in WWE

Rey Mysterio won the United States Championship last year but later dropped it to Logan Paul due to interference by Santos Escobar at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Santos turned heel and took down Mysterio soon after, injuring him in the process.

The two men are in a heated rivalry, with Angel, Berto, and Elektra Lopez working alongside Escobar as part of Legado Del Fantasma. WWE could book a major multi-man match for WrestleMania XL to put Rey’s Latino World Order up against Escobar’s Legado Del Fantasma.

The booking could also allow Zelina Vega and Elektra Lopez to work with their teams to get a chance to perform at The Show of Shows this year. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio could potentially join Legado Del Fantasma, while Carlito could feature in the contest as part of the Latino World Order.