A former World Champion revealed the reason why a first-time-ever match against CM Punk was "important" for him eleven years ago.

The Best in the World's WWE run in 2013 was nothing short of iconic. He was one of the longest-reigning World Champions and feuded with some of the biggest names on the roster like The Rock, Ryback, Chris Jericho, and Brock Lesnar.

In the meantime, another superstar named Big E Langston (now Big E) was trying to climb the ladder of success but did not get much TV time. The New Day member has been a six-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion, a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a one-time NXT Champion, and a one-time WWE Champion.

Big E recently appeared on The Sarah O'Connell Show and revealed that facing CM Punk on Monday Night RAW on September 30, 2013, was a game-changer for his character:

"The match I had with Punk in 2013 was so important for me because at that time, we had been done with the Dolph [Ziggler] stuff, I moved on to AJ [Lee]'s bodyguard, I was done with that, and I was really floundering. I was in a position where I wasn't really on TV much," he said. (H/T: WrestlingInc.)

Big E credits CM Punk for the major turning point in his character

The New Day member was told by the WWE management he was only on SmackDown duty before going head-to-head against The Straight Edge Superstar. But things took a surprising turn.

Turns out, the former AEW star himself requested that match as mentioned to Big E by Punk's wife, AJ Lee. The two men battled once again on SmackDown in October of that year, this time leading to the 37-year-old star's character shift, turning him into a babyface.

Soon after The New Day member captured the Intercontinental Championship, proving he was a force to be reckoned with, all thanks to CM Punk:

"It saved my career, and I can't thank [Punk] enough for that, and I'm so grateful for it because I truly don't even know where my life would be if it wasn't for him going out of his way to look out for young talent," Big E added. (H/T: WrestlingInc.)

As of now, the former WWE Champion has been on the sidelines due to a neck injury since March 2022. Fans are eagerly waiting for The New Day member to make his massive in-ring return.

What did you think of Big E's praise for CM Punk? Sound off in the comments section below.