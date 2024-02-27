12-time WWE champion shows off scars after brutal match on RAW

A 12-time WWE champion recently took to social media to show off his scars after a brutal match on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Xavier Woods.

The New Day and Imperium are currently in a heated feud. They have faced each other multiple times in recent weeks. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston locked horns with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Street Fight on the latest edition of RAW. After a brutal back and forth, Gunther's teammates came out victorious.

Following the show, Woods took to Instagram to upload a video in which his whole body can be seen full of scars from the brutal match.

"...street fight," Woods wrote.

You can check out his Instagram post here.

Former WWE writer believes The New Day might split up

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he does not like The New Day's on-screen character anymore.

The veteran also mentioned that they would split up soon, as he believed Kofi Kingston wanted to go on a singles run and Xavier Woods wanted to keep the team together.

"Bro, I'm over New Day. I mean, I'm sorry; I said it last week, bro. I'm over them. They are channel changers at this point, bro. I'm sorry; they've run their course, man. What are they gonna do? They're gonna get into an angle with Kofi and Apollo Creed [Xavier Woods]? Well, that's what it looks like. Kofi wants a singles run, and he [Woods] wants to keep the team together," said Russo.

Many fans believe Big E might return soon to reunite with The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the stable's future.

Did you enjoy the Street Fight between The New Day and Imperium on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.